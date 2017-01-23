Robert Carlyle says there’s been talks about another ‘Trainspotting’ film

'T2' sequel held its world premiere in Edinburgh on Sunday night

Robert Carlyle has suggested that there could be another Trainspotting film featuring his character Begbie.

T2 Trainspotting is based on Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting sequel book Porno. Welsh also published Skagboys in 2012, a prequel to Trainspotting and Porno, and The Blade Artist, which focuses on the character of Begbie, last year.

Speaking at the Trainspotting 2 premiere, Carlyle told The Mirror that there has been discussing about him reprising the role for an adaptation of The Blade Artist.

“We’ve been talking about that, I am up for doing it,” he said, adding: “So maybe we ain’t seen the end of Begbie just yet.”

T2 Trainspotting had its world premiere last night (January 22) at the Cineworld in Edinburgh. An orange carpet was laid out for the occasion, which was attended by the sequel’s lead actors Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner and Jonny Lee Miller. See photos here.

Carlyle said of the film: “It’s been a long time coming. We always felt that we would do it, but as the years went by, you thought is this ever really going to happen. Danny [Boyle, the director] was always determined we were going to be 20 years older before he was going to shoot it.”

“That is the first time you see maybe there is another side to [Begbie],” he said. “There is something quite emotional about that. He’s capable of feeling something more just rage, so I am pleased that that element of Begbie has been shown. And maybe that sets up another film.”

T2 Trainspotting had already been screened in London last week for film critics, who have since had their say on the belated sequel. Read the NME review of the film here.

The film will be released on January 27 in the UK and on February 3 in the US.