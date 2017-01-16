There could be a ‘Trainspotting 3’, says Irvine Welsh

'T2 Trainspotting' will be released later this month in the UK and early February in the US

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has discussed the possibility of another movie in the franchise.

The forthcoming Trainspotting 2 film – officially billed as T2 Trainspotting – is based on Welsh’s sequel book Porno and will see the original cast of the 1996 movie, including stars Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, team up again with director Danny Boyle. It will be released on January 27 in the UK and February 3 in the US.

Having previously said that there could be a Trainspotting spin-off TV series, Welsh has now told Time Out: “I think there’s probably room for one more kind of Trainspotting-themed film. You never know what’s going to happen with these things.”

Welsh published Skagboys in 2012, a prequel to Trainspotting and Porno. This year, he published The Blade Artist, which focuses on Trainspotting character Begbie.

Speaking about The Blade Artist, Welsh added: “It’s a very, very filmic book, I think. It’s almost like, bang, it has a three-act structure with not a lot of padding. And it’s a lot more genre than some of the other Trainspotting books.” Welsh previously told NME that the Trainspotting film sequel will be better than the original.

Actor Ewan McGregor recently said he was hesitant to make a Trainspotting sequel because the original was the “Oasis of the film world”.

Speaking to the Guardian, McGregor has discussed how the first film’s quality and success made him hesitant to be involved with a follow-up.

“I wasn’t touched by it in the same way,” he said of Irvine Welsh’s Porno. “And I didn’t want anything to tarnish the film. No one wants to make a shite sequel. Trainspotting was the Oasis of the film world, something quite amazing.”

Watch the Trainspotting 2 trailer below: