‘Trainspotting’ star claims film ‘invented men’s skinny jeans’

'Trainspotting 2' is out in the UK later this month

Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner has credited the film for popularising skinny jeans for men.

The Scottish actor played Spud in the 1996 classic movie and will reprise the role for its upcoming sequel, which is officially billed as T2 Trainspotting.

The sequel film will see the original cast, including stars Bremner, Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, team up again with director Danny Boyle. It will be released on January 27 in the UK and February 3 in the US.

Bremner told Time Out of the new film: “In a lot of cases we were putting on the same clothes, the same trousers from 20 years ago.”

He added: “Actually our costume designer Rachel Fleming basically invented skinny jeans for men with Trainspotting. They didn’t exist before!”

“She would take women’s jeans and re-stitch them, or men’s jeans and cut them apart and cut them apart and restitch them. That was down to her, that whole movement!”

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor recently said he was hesitant to make a Trainspotting sequel because the original was the “Oasis of the film world”.

Speaking to the Guardian, McGregor has discussed how the first film’s quality and success made him hesitant to be involved with a follow-up.

“I wasn’t touched by it in the same way,” he said of Irvine Welsh’s Porno. “And I didn’t want anything to tarnish the film. No one wants to make a shite sequel. Trainspotting was the Oasis of the film world, something quite amazing.”