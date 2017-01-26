‘Trainspotting’ star Ewen Bremner: ‘Over 40 per cent of ‘T2′ didn’t make the final cut’

New film is officially out in UK cinemas tomorrow (January 27)



Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner has revealed that more than 40 per cent of the scenes shot for the film’s forthcoming sequel didn’t make the final cut.

T2, which is released in UK cinemas tomorrow and in the US on February 3, saw cast members Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle team up for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking in this week’s NME which will be available nationwide from tomorrow (January 27), with interviews with the cast available digitally the same day, Bremner, who plays Spud in both films, admitted that he thought that pulling off the sequel was going to be very difficult.

“The first read-through of the script felt very emotional and powerful, but the idea that we could actually pull it off still felt like a big reach,” he said.

“But [director] Danny’s [Boyle] is an incredible visionary – it’s like he can see into the future, or see into the culture… He actually shot a huge volume of material that’s not in the finished film – my estimate would be that 40 per cent of the scenes we shot never made it in.”

Reflecting on the first film, he also said it’s success at the time was unprecedented.

“Outside of Scotland, Trainspotting was like an exotic bomb that went off in the culture. It was a strange, foreign world that hadn’t been discovered yet, a world that was invisible in mainstream media. The idea of a film actually allowing you to enjoy the company of drug addicts – that was revolutionary,” he added.

Author Irvine Welsh also compared the two movies with The Godfather trilogy. “In the UK, we don’t really make “big” films – our shtick is interesting, quirky wee films. But this film is massive, and when you put the two together it’s almost like The Godfather trilogy – a huge emotional landscape that gives you a sense of what’s happened during our times,” he said

