Tributes paid after ‘Aliens’ and ‘Titanic’ actor Bill Paxton dies

His family honoured him as a 'loving husband and father'

Tributes have paid after it was announced that ‘Aliens’ and ‘Titanic’ star Bill Paxton has died, aged 61.

The Emmy Award-winning actor’s passing was announced by his family, who revealed that he had died from complications of surgery yesterday (Saturday 25 February), as well as honouring hm a ‘loving husband and father’.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” said his family in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton leaves behind two children. He was married to his second wife, Louise Newbury, at his time of passing.

Other of his celebrated roles included ‘Apollo 13’, ‘Predator 2’, ‘The Terminator’, and ‘U-571’. He also starred in TV shows ‘Frasier’, ‘Training Day’, ‘Agents Of Shield’ and more.

His most recent films recorded were ‘Mean Dreams’ and ‘The Circle’. Both are currently in post-production.

Stars of the entertainment world have also spoken out in his memory: