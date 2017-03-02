‘Tron: Legacy’ director gives update on ‘Tron 3’ and explains its premise

The threequel has been in the works since 2011.

Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski has given an update on his stalled follow-up film.

Tron: Ascension was understood to be in the works at Disney in 2011, but progress was slow from the start. In 2015 it was reported that the Mouse House had “cancelled” the threequel.

Now Kosinski has explained the current state of play. “I guess I can say that Tron 3 is in cryogenic freeze. So, it’s there. It’s not dead. It’s alive, but it’s sitting there, waiting for the right time to move forward,” he told Collider.

“I mean, you have to remember that when we made Tron: Legacy, Disney did not own Marvel. Disney did not own Lucasfilm… they own everything now,” he continued. “But this was before they owned everything, so from the studio point of view, they have a certain number of slots and a certain amount of money to make movies and if you can make a Star Wars spinoff or another Marvel movie, which are all doing incredibly well, a Tron movie, even though I think it would do very well, the question is: Would it do as well as one of those?”

He added: “That is more the reason we haven’t seen another Tron… that Disney stock is flushed with really successful properties right now. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see one at one point.”

Kosinski also discussed the premise of Tron: Ascension, calling it “an invasion movie from inside the machine coming out, as opposed to one we’ve usually seen”.

He explained: “So we hinted at that at the end of Legacy with Quorra coming out, but the idea for Ascension was a movie that was, the first act was in the real world, the second act was in the world of Tron, or multiple worlds of Tron, and the third act was totally in the real world.

“And I think that really opens up, blows open the concept of Tron in a way that would be thrilling to see on screen. But there’s also a really interesting character study in Quorra and a ‘Stranger in a Strange Land,’ trying to figure out where she belongs having lived in the real world for a few years, and where does she fit in.”

Tron: Legacy opened to mixed reviews in 2010, but performed well at the box office, grossing over $400 million (£320 million) worldwide. The film was a belated sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic starring Jeff Bridges, who reprised his role and starred alongside Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde in the 2010 follow-up.

Tron: Legacy featured an acclaimed soundtrack by Daft Punk, the elusive French duo’s first film score, which would go on to earn them a Grammy nomination. The original Tron film featured music from renowned American electronic composer Wendy Carlos as well as two original songs by Journey.