Trump has made ‘Bond’ villain a reality, say film’s writers

Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have compared Donald Trump to a villain from the film franchise.

Purvis and Wade have worked on every Bond movie since 1999, with 2015’s Spectre expected to be their last.

Speaking recently to the Telegraph, Purvis spoke about what a 007 film would be like in the current political climate.

“The thing is, I’m just not sure how you would go about writing a James Bond film now,” he said.

“Each time, you’ve got to say something about Bond’s place in the world, which is Britain’s place in the world.”

Purvis added: “But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky. With people like Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality. So when they do another one, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the fact that the world has become a fantasy.”

Asked whether they would work on another Bond film, Wade replied: “Never say never. But for sure, Spectre felt like it closed off a certain way of doing Bond. And I think whatever happens next will be quite different.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner and Grantchester‘s James Norton are frontrunners to become the next James Bond, according to the latest bookmakers’ odds.

All three actors are 3/1 on to succeed Daniel Craig as 007, according to reports. American actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Parade’s End) is close behind at 5/1, while long-rumoured contenders Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston are both at 8/1.

Meanwhile, bookmakers have Ryan Gosling at a surprisingly short price of 10/1, while Michael Fassbender is further back at 20/1 and Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy is at 28/1. Film fans tempted by an outside bed can put money on Sean Bean or boxer David Haye succeeding Daniel Craig, both at 100/1.

Hardy recently responded to rumours suggesting he could play 007 in a new Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan.