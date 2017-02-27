Trump blames Oscars Best Picture mistake on criticism of him

President responds to political nature of the ceremony

Donald Trump has responded to the numerous jibes directed towards him at last night’s Oscars ceremony, claiming that the Best Picture winner mix-up was because “they were focused so hard on politics”.

Trump was the subject of many jokes from host Jimmy Kimmel, who even tweeted at the President halfway through the ceremony. He was also criticised by many of the winners on the night.

Responding in an interview with Breitbart, Trump said: “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end.”

“It was a little sad,” he added. “It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Getty

Last night’s Oscars ceremony ended in chaos when La La Land was mistakenly named as Best Picture over actual winner Moonlight.

The incident saw Bonnie and Clyde stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beaty announcing the winner, unaware that they had been given the wrong envelope, one containing the winner of the previous category (Emma Stone, La La Land for Best Actress).

After a confused Beaty handed the envelope over to his counterpart, Dunaway announced the winner as La La Land. Halfway through the La La Land acceptance speech, it was corrected that Moonlight were in fact the winners – sending viewers and attendees into a frenzy.

Dunaway has since admitted that she “fucked up”, while La La Land producer Justin Horowitz has also spoken about the incident.

The Oscars also caused controversy after the picture of a living woman was shown during the In Memoriam segment.