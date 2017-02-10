Watch the dramatic new trailer for Tupac biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’

The biographical film about the late rapper is set for a June release

The latest trailer for the forthcoming Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, has been released – watch it below.

The long-awaited film, which stars newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the lead role, is finally set to be released on June 16, which will also mark what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

In the stark new trailer for All Eyez On Me, Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur – played by The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira – lays out a stark warning for her son in regards to his success. “This ain’t just about you – like all black men, you have a bull’s-eye on your back,” she says as shots of police officers storming the Shakur home and arresting an African-American male on the street are shown.

Elsewhere, viewers are awarded a brief glimpse of the moment Shakur meets his hip-hop rival The Notorious B.I.G. – played by Jamal Woolard, who also starred as the late New York rapper in the 2009 biopic Notorious – for the first time.

Watch the new trailer for All Eyez On Me below.

The late rapper is also set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, having been nominated alongside ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam and Yes.