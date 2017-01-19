‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘RoboCop’ actor Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

Actor passed away of throat cancer

Miguel Ferrer, the actor known for roles in Twin Peaks and RoboCop, has passed away at the age of 61.

Ferrer died on Thursday (January 19) of throat cancer, it has been confirmed. Ferrer’s first cousin George Clooney has said that the star “made the world brighter and funnier”.

The actor played RoboCop’s designer Bob Morton in the first RoboCop movie, as well as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in Twin Peaks. He was part of the cast to return for the upcoming revival season of the David Lynch cult show.

Ferrer’s other roles include parts in Mulan, Crossing Jordan, NCIS: Los Angeles and Iron Man 3.

George Clooney has said in a statement. “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R Scott Gemmill said: “Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humour, and a huge heart.”