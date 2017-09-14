Twitter is ‘shipping’ ‘IT”s Pennywise and The Babadook

It's a match made in hell

Twitter users have been playing matchmaker, ‘shipping’ Pennywise the Clown from IT and The Babadook.

Following the release of 2014’s The Babadook, Tumblr users joked about the character becoming a gay icon. Before long, the nightmare monster was adorning Pride posters and other fan art, with one Tumblr user even joking that the ‘B’ in ‘LGBT+’ stood for Babadook.

Now, given the runaway success of the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, fans have started speculating on the possibility of a relationship between that film’s protagonist Pennywise The Dancing Clown and The Babadook, dubbing it Pennydook.

Many fans have also noted the similarities between the stories of the characters and the struggle of coming out, with The Babadook representing how inescapable sexual orientation is, regardless of how hard someone tries to keep it contained. Similarly, Pennywise represents its victims’ deepest, darkest fears.

cant believe pennydook saved 2017 cant believe pennydook saved 2017

The remake of IT has smashed box office records, after making $117m during its opening weekend.

In a recent NME cover story, Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård discusses playing the iconic horror character in the new film.

“I was excited just to even audition for [Pennywise],” he reveals. “I’m in my mid-twenties, so the roles I’m usually going up for are characters that might be fun, but they’re all pretty close to me. They tend to look like you and talk like you and are the same age as you. It’s very rare, especially for younger actors, to even get the opportunity to audition for this kind of transformative character. The voice, the movement, everything was just this creation.”