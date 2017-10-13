Twitter users hold #WomenBoycottTwitter protest over Rose McGowan suspension

The 24 hour protest is taking place right now

Twitter users across the globe are boycotting the social media site today (October 13) over actress Rose McGowan’s suspension.

The actress was temporarily blocked from using the site amidst numerous Hollywood controversies surrounding shamed movie exec Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of a series of serious sexual assaults over the last week. McGowan was suspended from Twitter after tweeting actor Ben Affleck “fuck off“, before subsequently accusing him of playing down his knowledge of Weinstein’s actions.

Now, Twitter users have sided with McGowan in a #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, with thousands of users leaving the platform for 24 hours to protest Twitter’s often soft approach to dealing with abuse on the platform – the majority of which is directed towards women.

Amongst the prominent voices adding their support to the #WomenBoycottTwitter campaign are actor Mark Ruffalo, John Cusack, Christine Teigen, and Janelle Monae. See tweets from them on the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest below.

The Charmed actress has been vocal on social media following the reported revelations about Weinstein’s conduct – which he denies – with McGowan also taking issue with Affleck’s response to the scandal. Affleck has also issued an apology for having “acted inappropriately”during a 2003 TRL interview where he allegedly groped Hilarie Burton.

In a further exchange with The New York Times earlier this week, McGowan confirmed that she was accusing Affleck of lying about his supposed lack of knowledge of Weinstein’s affairs and that she had told him explicitly about her mistreatment.