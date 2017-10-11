‘Fast & Furious’ star Tyrese Gibson slams ‘selfish’ Dwayne Johnson for ‘fucked up’ ninth film delay

'Fast & Furious 9' has been pushed back to 2020

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson has criticised co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, claiming that the delayed release of the ninth film of the franchise was due to the actor being “selfish”.

Gibson plays Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson portrays Luke Hobbs, whose character is set to get a spin-off movie in 2019.

After it was announced that Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed back to 2020, Gibson told TMZ that Johnson was being “selfish” and that the decision to delay the next franchise film was “fucked up”.

“I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish,” he said. “It appears that he’s so focussed on furthering his own self-interest. He’s making decisions from the seat he is sitting in… it’s fucked up.”

“Everyone is coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spin-off. I’m not,” Gibson added. “The truth is I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.”

Gibson had previously taken to Instagram to vent his frustrations over the delay of the ninth film, saying that Johnson had made the franchise “about you”. See his post below.

Meanwhile, in announcing his spin-off, Johnson said that he wanted to “create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans”.

He added: “I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms.”