Tyrese Gibson says Will Smith donated $5 million towards his ongoing legal battle

The 'Fast and Furious' actor revealed the Smith family's donation in a lengthy Instagram post

Tyrese Gibson has revealed that Will Smith and his family have donated $5 million towards his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife over their daughter.

Gibson has been in the headlines in recent weeks due to his feud with fellow Fast and Furious star Dwayne Johnson, with Gibson declaring last week that he wouldn’t star in the next instalment of the franchise if Johnson was part of the cast.

While he may have beef with Johnson, Gibson appears to have a strong ally in Smith – with the actor revealing that the Suicide Squad star’s family have donated $5 million to “keep us afloat” during his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife over issues concerning their daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Gibson wrote: “When we show UP for each other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing… Our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat.

“The Smiths and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibsons,” he added.

In another Instagram post last week, Gibson referenced his daughter when declaring that he wouldn’t star in the next Fast and Furious movie if Johnson was part of the cast.

“You mess with family and my daughter’s survival, I mess with yours,” he wrote, before alluding to Johnson’s forthcoming Fast and Furious spin-off. “Spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ.”