Tyrese Gibson says he won’t star in next ‘Fast & Furious’ movie if Dwayne Johnson is in it

Actor plays Roman Pearce in the film franchise

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson has stated that we won’t appear in Fast & Furious 9 if co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is in it.

Gibson plays Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson portrays Luke Hobbs, whose character is set to get a spin-off movie in 2019.

After it was announced that Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed back to 2020, Gibson claimed that the delay was due to his fellow actor being “selfish” and that the decision to push back the next franchise film was “fucked up”.

Now Gibson has taken to Instagram to tell “loyal fans and loved ones” that if Johnson is in the ninth Fast & Furious movie then there will be “no more” Roman Pearce.

“You mess with family and my daughter’s survival, I mess with yours,” he wrote, “Spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ.”

See his post beneath:

Meanwhile, in announcing his spin-off, Johnson said that he wanted to “create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans”.

He added: “I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms.”