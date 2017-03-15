The UK’s favourite film soundtrack revealed

Who will be named as the nation's favourite score?

The UK’s favourite film soundtrack has been named as the score to Titanic.

The survey was carried out by London’s Royal Albert Hall – with film fans voting for the 1997 epic beating the likes of Chariots Of Fire, Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

“You never forget a great film score: from the epic to the intimate, movie music has an unparalleled ability to evoke emotion,” said Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, Lucy Noble. “We asked film fans to pick their favourite, and there’s no doubt about the winner: James Horner’s sumptuous, heartbreaking score for Titanic.”

She added: “It’s great to see the love for The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape, two classics that will feature in our unique celebration of Elmer Bernstein’s life and legacy, hosted by movie legend John Landis.”

See the full top 10 below:

1. Titanic

2. Chariots of Fire

3. Star Wars

4. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

5. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

6. The Great Escape

7. The Magnificent Seven

8. Back to the Future

9. Gladiator

10. Jurassic Park

Read more: 61 of the greatest film soundtracks ever

Royal Albert Hall’s 2017 calendar of events include a run of classic films being screened accompanied by a full orchestra performing the score live. For tickets and more information, visit here.