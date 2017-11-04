Uma Thurman says she’s ‘waiting to feel less angry’ before discussing sexual harassment in Hollywood

The actor was asked for her views on the recent spate of allegations made against men in the film industry

Uma Thurman has said she has been “waiting to feel less angry” before discussing sexual harassment issues in Hollywood.

In recent weeks, a spate of allegations have been made against numerous men in the film industry, including film mogul Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback, director Brett Ratner and actor Kevin Spacey.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” the allegations against him, while Toback also denied those against him, saying he had never met any of the women accusing him, and claimed it had been “biologically impossible” for him to behave in the manner alleged for the past 22 years.

Ratner, meanwhile, has denied claims against him through his attorney, and is suing one woman who has accused him of rape. In a statement, Spacey responded to allegations made against him, with a representative saying: “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Thurman was asked about the rash of allegations that had arisen. The clip, which went viral today (November 4), sees the actor refrain from discussing the issue, explaining: “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned I’m not a child and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself.”

She continued: “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” Watch the moment above, via Vulture.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department have confirmed they have a ‘credible’ case against Weinstein after investigating Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta’s claims that the disgraced producer raped her on two separate occasions.