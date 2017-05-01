Val Kilmer confirms he had a “healing of cancer”
The actor had previously denied that he'd been diagnosed with the disease after claims made by his friend Michael Douglas in November
Val Kilmer has confirmed in an online Q&A that he had “a healing of cancer.”
The Batman Forever actor had previously denied that he’d been diagnosed with the disease, issuing a health update back in November after Michael Douglas told the press that Kilmer was suffering from oral cancer.
Taking part in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) Q&A last Wednesday (April 26), a fan asked Kilmer about “the story” behind Douglas’ claims.
“[Douglas] was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho[ugh] healing all the time,” the 57-year-old actor wrote. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”
Kilmer had previously denied that he was in ill health, writing on his Facebook page: “Some fans have mistakenly thought my silence about my personal issues meant that somehow I wasn’t being responsible to my health, because of my reliance on prayer and Love. Nothing could be further from the truth.
“Altho I am very grateful for all the support from around the world, when people found out I had a physical challenge. I hope this puts to rest any further concerns about my health by publications that have no respect for the truth. Whatever led Michael Douglas to speculate about my health, he’s a loving and devoted friend to a privileged group of talent people around the world, and I’m sure he meant no harm.