Watch the new trailer for ‘Valerian’ starring Rihanna and Cara Delevingne

Like the first trailer, The Beatles' 'Because' soundtracks proceedings

The new trailer for Valerian – starring Rihanna and Cara Delevingne – has been released.

The adaptation of the French comic book series Valérian and Laureline will hit screens worldwide in the summer, with the film set for a UK release on August 4. Luc Besson will direct, with Dane DeHaan as the titular character and Delevingne as Laureline. Rihanna, meanwhile, will play Bubble, an alien the pair meet during a mission, while Clive Owen will play Commander Arün Filitt.

Following the first glimpse of the film that arrived back in December with the debut trailer, a second trailer has now emerged to show more of the sci-fi world being depicted in the new film.

Once again soundtracked by The Beatles‘ ‘Because’, the new trailer takes a closer look at the relationship between Valerian and Laureline. The clips also offers another glimpse at Rihanna’s morphing character.

Watch the new trailer for Valerian below.

Speaking about the use of ‘Because’, Besson revealed late last year that he received special permission from Sir Paul McCartney to use the Beatles song.

“McCartney asked: ‘What is the film?’ And then he said yes!” Besson revealed. “I never met him – I wish I could, to thank him. From what I heard, he’s seen a couple of my films – and because he’s from U.K. and I’m from France, we’re both from Europe, so maybe a little closer. And Cara [Delevingne] is [from the] U.K. also. So there is a vibe that I think, from what I heard, made him say, ‘For this one, because it’s at least new and fresh.’ So I think that he likes that. He likes to be part of something new.”