Indian film industry veteran Om Puri has died, aged 66

Prolific actor received a BAFTA nomination for his performance in 1999's 'East Is East'.

Prolific actor Om Puri has passed away at the age of 66.

He died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Mumbai earlier today (January 6), the BBC reports.

Punjab-born Puri enjoyed a successful 45-year acting career in Indian, British and American films, but was probably best known in the UK for his BAFTA-nominated role as George Khan in the hit 1999 film East Is East. He reprised the role in a 2010 sequel, West Is West.

He also co-starred opposite Helen Mirren in the 2014 film The Hundred-Foot Journey and had a key supporting role in the 2007 Tom Hanks-Julia Roberts hit Charlie Wilson’s War.

Puri took to Twitter in December to look back on his career, writing: “I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn’t have a conventional face, but I have done well, and I am proud of myself.”

Puri was was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 1990 and received an OBE in 20o4. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among those who have paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing: “The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films.”