Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Diesel's former 'Fast & Furious' co-star died in a car accident in 2013

Vin Diesel paid tribute to his former Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker when collecting an award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night (May 7).

Walker, who played the character of Brian O’Conner in the franchise, died in 2013 after being involved in a car accident.

Diesel was collecting the Generation Award at the ceremony, along with the rest of the cast, when he looked back on collecting a trophy with Walker at the same event.

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo,” he said. “And now, 15 years later, I’m with my whole family, and you’re giving us the Generation Award.

“Most importantly, I got to thank our generation. I got to thank a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise where it didn’t matter what colour your skin was or what country you are from – when you’re family, you’re family.”

He went on to give a message to Walker, who he addressed using his pet name Pablo, as Digital Spy reports. “I could never stand on the stage and talk about Fast & Furious without giving love to my brother, Pablo, our brother Pablo – we hope you are proud, thank you so much,” Diesel added.

The Fast & Furious franchise recently released its eighth movie in the form of The Fate Of The Furious. You can watch the trailer above.

Diesel, meanwhile, has been teasing a new collaboration with EDM DJ Steve Aoki.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Diesel video-called Aoki to assist him in retelling the anecdote, which involved the pair making a “monster track” together in Vegas. “What Vin brought to the table, I’ve never experienced before,” Aoki said.

“I think it’s going to blow people’s minds,” the DJ continued. Later in the interview, Diesel turned to his assistant, who films everything the actor does, and said: “I’m gonna get a Grammy before I get an Oscar!”