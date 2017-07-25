Vinnie Jones claims his Twitter was hacked after sharing controversial photo of 100 slaughtered foxes

Despite being an avid fan of hunting

Actor Vinnie Jones has claimed that his Twitter was hacked, after a photo showing 100 dead foxes was shared from his account.

The since deleted Tweet, showed an image of the bodies of 100 dead foxes splayed out across the floor in the countryside, with the caption “a real night lamping foxes – anyone beat this? Old school red filter” – while also tagging the UK’s largest shooting organisation BASC, and Fields Sports TV.

‘Lamping’ is a term used for hunting wildlife at night by the light of lamps – something which Jones has admitted that he is a fan of.

Since then however, Jones has denied having anything to do with the photo – claiming that his account was hacked and that the original image was in fact taken in Australia in 2012.

The former footballer turned ‘Lock, Stock’ and ‘Gone In 60 Seconds’ actor, has however regularly shared photos on Twitter of time spent hunting:

Speaking to Shooting UK earlier this year, Jones said: “I love pigeon shooting — building the hide, putting the decoys out.

“Lamping is probably my favourite. I’ve spent a lot of money on customising my Land Rover for lamping. If the farmer has a fox problem I love going out and dealing with it for him.”