Harry Potter’s unofficial ‘Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir’ prequel is officially going ahead

The fan-made film has been given the green light

A fan-made Harry Potter trailer is set to be made into a full-length film.

The trailer for Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir emerged online earlier this week, and quickly went viral after fans began circulating it – the Facebook video has over 30 million views, whereas the YouTube upload boasts over 1.8 million. Now, the full-length film has been given the go-ahead.

Speaking to Polygon, director Gianmaria Pezzato of Tryangle Films confirmed that they “had a private and confidential discussion with Warner Bros who contacted us during the period of the crowdfunding campaign,” director Gianmaria Pezzato told Polygon via email. “The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non profit way, obviously.”

The news follows an initial take-down of the film’s Kickstarter page, with Warner Bros. citing “copyright infringement” back in July 2016. The finished Voldemort: Origins Of The Heir will be uploaded to YouTube, with Tryangle hoping to have the film ready by the end of the year.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The story follows the post-Hogwarts years of Tom Riddle, tracing how he would go on to become Lord Voldemort. “We wondered, ‘What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?’” Pezzato says. “There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: The rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling has given fans an update on the progress of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, confirming that the script for the follow-up film has been completed.

Fantastic Beasts 2 is projected to open in cinemas on November 16 2018, followed by the third and final film on November 20, 2020.