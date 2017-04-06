‘The Walking Dead’ boss hints at big time jump in season 8

"There are things that happen in that time jump that are referred to that are super interesting"

Following season 7’s grand finale last Sunday (April 2), The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple has hinted at a big time jump in season 8.

Spoilers from the final episode of the latest season of The Walking Dead are posted below – proceed with caution

Fans of The Walking Dead may be familiar with the comics’ storyline, which skips forward in time and finds damaged communities of Alexandria, Hilltop, The Kingdom and The Sanctuary to have rebuilt themselves. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gimple didn’t rule out a time jump.

“For the people who read the comics, they’re going to be expecting this,” he said. “We’re doing the book, we do all sorts of variations on it, and then we do things that are inspired by it and then we change things up with a remix. But I will say there are things that happen in that time jump that are referred to that are super interesting. And thus we might see some of that stuff.”

He added: “It might not be the same sort of jump, or we’ll do that two to five years in real time… I’ve had a general plan for a long time, and invariably when I do that, there are little things that catch and change that plan.”

The last episode of the AMC show’s divisive seventh season – entitled ‘The First Day of the Rest of Your Life’ – aired last weekend, and cast members reacted positively to the dramatic events of the episode. See some of their social media reactions here.

Sunday’s finale also brought back a major character from the dead, which delighted fans of the show.

The next season of The Walking Dead is set to premiere in October 2017, with Gimple promising fans it’ll “melt minds“.