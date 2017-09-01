‘I wasn’t prepared!’: Stephen King is full of praise for the new ‘IT’ movie

"It’s something that audiences are gonna relate to"

Stephen King has heaped praise on the new adaptation of It and has admitted that he wasn’t prepared for how good it would turn out to be.

The big-screen adaptation of King’s iconic horror novel is set to hit cinemas next week, with Bill Skarsgard starring as Pennywise the clown.

Now, King has given his full thumbs up to the film and praised how the film had portrayed his characters.

“I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was. It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are gonna relate to”, he said in a new featurette.

“They’re gonna like the characters. To me, it’s all about character. If you like the characters… if you care… the scares generally work. I’m sure my fans will enjoy the movie. I think they’re gonna really enjoy the movie.

“And I think some of them will go back two or three times and actually savour the thing.”

The horror movie, which is directed by Andy Muschietti, will hit cinemas next Friday – and recently revealed its suitably terrifying soundtrack.

Benjamin Wallfisch, the film’s composer, said: “Every now and again, you come across a movie where the storytelling is so powerful, the subtext so visceral, the synergy between director, narrative and actors so palpable, that as a composer you can feel the music being energised by something so much bigger than what’s just on the screen.”