Watch a ropey Ryan Gosling lookalike crash an awards show to collect a ‘La La Land’ gong

It was all part of an elaborate prank...

An unconvincing lookalike posed as La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling at a German awards show earlier this week.

The actor himself was expected to appear at the Goldene Kamara Awards to pick up La La Land‘s prize. Announcing that Gosling would be taking to the stage, host Steven Gaetjen told the audience: “The directors couldn’t be here today, but someone else agreed to take the award and we are very happy that he is here today, because he is the reason this movie is a success.

“One of the hottest stars in Hollywood,” the host continued. “Here is the one and only Ryan Gosling!”

However, a lookalike called Ludwig Lehner then appeared on stage instead. Speaking in a clearly German accent, he told the crowd: “Good evening, I am Ryan Gosling. I dedicate this award to Joko and Klaas, thank you very much. There is a saying in Hamburg, which is, ‘bye, bye!'”

Guests Jane Fonda and Colin Farrell looked bemused by what had happened, though Nicole Kidman appeared to be amused by the prank. Watch below.

According to The Telegraph, the prank was planned by German comedians Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, the two people thanked by the lookalike on stage.

The pair are understood to have set up a fake talent agency to fool the Goldene Kamera Awards, telling organisers that Gosling would attend the awards show if he won a prize.