Watch Batman meet Aquaman and The Flash in new ‘Justice League’ clips

The latest superhero movie from DC is released on November 17

New clips from Justice League shows Batman meeting Aquaman and The Flash for the first time.

The DC superhero movie, which is also set to feature Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), is due to be released into cinemas on November 17.

In one clip, Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is pinned against a wall by Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Mamoa) after he asks him for directions to Atlantis. “I’m building an alliance to defend ourselves,” Wayne tells Curry, telling him enemies are coming from “far away”.

In the second clip, Wayne meets The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), who lists his “special skills” including “viola, web design, fluent in sign language – gorilla sign language” and “very competitive ice dancing”. Wayne later asks him to join the team-up, to which Allen immediately agrees. “I need friends,” he explains.

Watch both clips above, via ComicBook.

Last month, a new trailer for Justice League was revealed and featured an appearance from Superman.

Superman appeared to die in Batman vs Superman, but fans have speculated that he might not really be dead or could be resurrected in Justice League. There has also been some conjecture over what part the superhero would play in the film, be that just as part of a flashback scene or in the movie’s main storyline.

The new trailer shows Lois Lane (played by Amy Adams) standing on the porch of the Kent family farm, from where she spots Clark Kent (Henry Cavill). But the scene is revealed to be a dream when she wakes up in bed alone.