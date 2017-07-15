Watch behind-the-scenes footage of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The clips feature interviews with the cast, including Carrie Fisher

New behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been revealed.

The clips were shown for the first time at Disney’s D23 fan expo this morning (July 15), during the live action films panel.

The two-hour panel showcased new footage, reveals, announcements and trailers from forthcoming releases from Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson introduced some of the film’s stars, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie and Laura Dern, to the stage at the event. He then introduced the behind-the-scenes footage, which includes interviews with the cast, including the late Carrie Fisher, and new shots from the film.

Watch the footage below, via Uproxx.

Disney’s CEO reassured fans earlier this year that Carrie Fisher’s performance will not be digitally altered in The Last Jedi.

A digitally altered Fisher was seen very briefly in last year’s spin-off film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Bob Iger insisted that her posthumous performance in Episode VIII will not be tampered with.

According to ComicBook, he told delegates at a California tech conference: “When we bought Lucasfilm, we were going to make three films, Episodes VII, VIII and IX. We had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016. [But] Carrie appears throughout VIII. We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII.”

He added: “In Rogue One, we had some digital character. We are not doing that with Carrie.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15, 2017. An as-yet-untitled A Star Was Story movie focusing on Han Solo will follow in 2018, while Star Wars: Episode IX will hit cinemas in 2019.