Watch behind-the-scenes footage of Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis recording lines for ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

The movie was released in cinemas earlier this year and will be available for download next week

Behind-the-scenes footage of Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis recording their lines for The LEGO Batman Movie has been released online.

The movie hit cinemas in February of this year and will be released on digital download next week (May 30). A release on DVD, Blu-Ray, 3D, VOD and 4k Ultra HD will follow on June 19.

The LEGO Batman Movie stars Arnett as Batman and Galifianakis as The Joker. Michael Cera voices orphan Dick Grayson, while Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes appear as Barbara Gordon and Alfred respectively.

In the clip, Arnett and Galifianakis also discuss working together. Arnett said: “From day one, when they said Zach was going to be part of the movie I thought: ‘This marble-mouthed fool from North Carolina, he doesn’t know what he’s doing.’ I’m kidding, I’m totally kidding.”

Galifianakis added: “I’ve known Will for a long time. Strangely our relationship is a bit like Batman and The Joker’s when I think about it.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the clip below.

Earlier this year, The LEGO Batman Movie came under fire from Catholic evangelists who have slammed the film as “pro-gay propaganda”.

John Henry Westen, Canadian Editor-in-chief of the socially conservative website LifeSiteNews.com, posted a review of the film titled “BEWARE: LEGO Batman movie promotes gay adoption”. He criticised the creators for being “so anxious to subtly indoctrinate the little ones into the gender ideology that making it humorous came as a distant second thought.”

LifeSiteNews is part of the Campaign Life Coalition, an anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage political lobbyist organisation.

Westen also referenced a review by Michael Hamilton of conservative blog website PJ Media. In the blog, Hamilton summarises the film as “orphan adoption by two dads, homoerotic attraction, and penis jokes.” He then takes issue with the filmmakers for making such acts “seem plain as vanilla and American as apple pie.”