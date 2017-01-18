Watch Ben Affleck respond to ‘Sad Affleck’ meme

Meme combined footage of Affleck looking subdued with Simon & Garfunkel's 'The Sound Of Silence'

Ben Affleck has responded to last year’s ‘Sad Affleck’ meme.

The meme consisted of a video playing Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound Of Silence’ over footage of Affleck looking subdued while co-star Henry Cavill discusses bad reviews their Batman v Superman film was receiving in an interview.

Asked by BBC Radio 1 what the film taught him, Affleck said: “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it. That’s one thing I learned.”

Meanwhile, Affleck recently said there is currently no script for the forthcoming The Batman movie and the whole project is not a “set thing”.

The actor first played the superhero in Warner Bros’ Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice film and was reported to be starring in, as well as directing and co-writing the script for, the studio’s movie focusing on his character.

In an interview with The Guardian, however, Affleck casts doubt on the project, despite having said as recently as last month that he was near completing the script and would start filming in spring.

“That’s the idea,” he said. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”