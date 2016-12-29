Watch Carrie Fisher in this ‘The Force Awakens’ deleted scene

The scene was released on a Collector's Edition Blu-Ray of the film late this year
A deleted scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens has emerged online in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death.
The scene was released in October this year as part of a 3D Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, but was not officially shared online.
In the footage, Fisher’s character of General Leia Organa is featured prominently, giving more insight into her estrangement from the democratic senate of the New Republic, as Movieweb reports.
According to reports, there are still more deleted scenes featuring Fisher that are yet to surface and are still in the Disney vaults. There has been no word as yet whether these scenes will ever see the light of day.
Watch the deleted scene below.
Fisher will reportedly feature more prominently in the next Star Wars film.
She reprised her role as Leia in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will also be seen in next year’s Star Wars: Episode VIII. According to Deadline, Fisher had already shot her scenes for the film and plays “a larger role” than in The Force Awakens.
However, Fisher had yet to start shooting Star Wars: Episode IX, which is due in 2019.
Fisher’s actress daughter Billie Lourd, who appeared alongside her in The Force Awakens, will also feature in Star Wars: Episode VIII, according to the report.
The actress’s famous Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have both paid tribute to Fisher since news of her death broke.
JJ Abrams, who directed Fisher in last year’s successful Star Wars revival The Force Awakens, has also written a short tribute to the actress, eulogising her “power.”