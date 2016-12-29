Watch Carrie Fisher in this ‘The Force Awakens’ deleted scene

The scene was released on a Collector's Edition Blu-Ray of the film late this year

A deleted scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens has emerged online in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death.

The scene was released in October this year as part of a 3D Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, but was not officially shared online.

In the footage, Fisher’s character of General Leia Organa is featured prominently, giving more insight into her estrangement from the democratic senate of the New Republic, as Movieweb reports.

According to reports, there are still more deleted scenes featuring Fisher that are yet to surface and are still in the Disney vaults. There has been no word as yet whether these scenes will ever see the light of day.

Watch the deleted scene below.