Watch Chewbacca rip off an arm in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ deleted scene

The deleted scene shows an angry encounter between Chewie and Simon Pegg's Unkar Plutt.

A new deleted scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows an angry encounter between Chewbacca and Simon Pegg’s character, Unkar Plutt.

Unkar Plutt, a junk dealer on the planet Jakku, is seen clashing with Daisy Ridley’s Rey in JJ Abrams’ 2015 film, and the deleted scene has Chewbacca exacting revenge by ripping off his arm.

A shorter version of the scene emerged last year, but this new, longer version has now made its way online after being included on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray. Watch below.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be followed by this year’s Star Wars Episode 8, whose official title has yet to be revealed.

The late Carrie Fisher is understood to have a much ‘larger role’ in Episode 8. Before her death in late-December, she had also signed up for Episode 9, which is due in 2019.

Fans have been speculating as to how her death will impact the future of Star Wars, but it has now been reported that she won’t be digitally recreated in any future films.

Meanwhile, the franchise’s VFX boss has responded to critics who have questioned the ethics of digitally resurrecting dead actors after the late Peter Cushing made a return as the Grand Moff Tarkin in spin-off film Rogue One.