Watch Dolph Lundgren train to return as Ivan Drago in ‘Creed 2’

Will it be just like Rocky IV all over again?

Dolph Lundgren is set to appear in the forthcoming Creed sequel.

He appeared as the character Ivan Drago in Rocky IV and if his Instagram post is anything to go by, it looks like he’s back in training for the latest Rocky spin-off Creed 2. Watch the clip below.

It is unclear what his role will be but bleedingcool.com are speculating that Drago and Rocky are “going to have a rematch”.

The first film focused on the character of Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s foe Apollo Creed. Adonis Creed is played by Michael B. Jordan in the film, which sees him seek out Stallone’s character Rocky Balboa as he trains to become a professional boxer.

Getting ready for something big! 👊 @officialslystallone #Creed2 #IvanDrago A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Sylvester Stallone previously said the follow up to Creed could see a shift between time frames in a similar style to The Godfather 2.

“Ryan (Coogler) has some ideas of going forward and backward and actually seeing Rocky and Apollo together,” Stallone said. “Think of The Godfather 2. That’s what he was thinking of, which was kind of ambitious.”

Creed was Stallone’s first outing as his most famous character since 2006’s Rocky Balboa, which revived his popular boxing film franchise after a 16-year hiatus. The original Rocky film won the Best Picture prize at the 1976 Academy Awards.

Creed 2 is expected to be released in 2019 or 2020.

Earlier this year, Stallone also confirmed plans for a fourth Expendables movie. The last installment in the action series was released in 2015 and also starred Lundgren along with Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Jet Li and Wesley Snipes.

At the time Stallone said that it “was going to be great, fingers crossed”.

He added: ”We’re going to do our best. I think we’ve got some really great actors going, we’ve got great ideas, everyone’s expecting something different and we’re going to give it to ’em.”

It was previously confirmed that a TV series of the action films was being made.