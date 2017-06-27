"We will trade you!"

Drake kicked off last night’s NBA Awards by teaming up with comedy legend Will Ferrell for a basketball themed sketch.

The two-minute skit sees the Canadian rapper assuming the role of ‘NBA handshake specialist’ Coach Palmer, who teams up with Ferrell’s Coach Murphy in an attempt to improve the celebrations of basketball teams.

Drake is heard to say in the skit: “Guys we’ve seen a lot of plays from you today, but your handshakes”…

It’s at this point that Ferrell interjects in typical style: “Your handshakes aren’t worth dog crap! If you score and your handshake sucks, we will trade you.”

They then proceed to perform a series of elaborately named celebrations, including ‘the Jenga’, ‘the Gossip Queen’, and ‘the Black Dad’.

You can watch the whole skit below.

Earlier this year, Drake smashed Adele’s record at the Billboard Awards – picking up 13 gongs at the ceremony.