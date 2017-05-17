Watch Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ trailer

Emma Stone plays Billie Jean King, while Steve Carell portrays her tennis rival Bobby Riggs.

A new trailer for Battle Of The Sexes, the upcoming tennis biopic starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell, has been released.

Directed by the duo behind Little Miss Sunshine, the film tells the story of the infamous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King, then the world’s number one female player, and Bobby Riggs, a 55-year-old former male champion.

Riggs, a notorious hustler, gleefully mocked women’s tennis and the women’s rights movement, while King was a feminist pioneer who campaigned for better prize money for female players. Their match took place in Houston, Texas in September 1973, and carried a $100,000 winner takes all prize. It attracted a TV audience of 90 million worldwide.

Alongside Stone as King and Carell as Riggs, the film also stars Andrea Riseborough, Alan Cumming, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman and Elisabeth Shue. The script was written by Slumdog Millionaire‘s Simon Beaufoy.

Battle Of The Sexes hits cinemas on September 22.

Last month, Stone was invited to a high school prom by a teenage fan who made her a video message, but sadly had to turn him down.

“Thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received,” the Oscar-winning actress said in response. “I can’t tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled throughout that beautifully-orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom and I’m grateful you thought of me.”