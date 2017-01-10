Watch Emma Stone’s awkward three-way hug at the Golden Globes

Star picked up the Best Actress award for 'La La Land' role

Footage has emerged of Emma Stone engaging in an awkward three-way hug at the Golden Globes.

Actress Stone attended the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 8), which took place at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. She picked up the Best Actress award on the night for her role in La La Land.

However, fans have spotted Stone involved in an awkward mishap with La La Land director Damien Chazelle, attempting to hug him in congratulations for his Best Original Screenplay win at the exact same moment he kissed his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton.

Watch the moment and Stone’s awkward reaction below:

La La Land won a record seven awards at the Golden Globes. Stone and Ryan Gosling won best performances for both actor and actress, while the acclaimed musical comedy about life in the jazz age, went on to claim a further five gongs including ‘Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy’.

Other huge winners on the night included Moonlight which won the Golden Globe for ‘Best Motion Picture for Drama’, and The Crown which was named ‘Best Television Series for Drama’.

The Golden Globes also saw an unexpected kiss exchanged between Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield.

