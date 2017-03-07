Watch Emma Watson reveal how she used to ruin ‘Harry Potter’ takes

Actress appeared on last night's 'Kimmel'

Emma Watson has revealed how she used to “ruin” takes during the filming of the Harry Potter movies.

Watson, who appeared as Hermione in eight Potter films from 2001 to 2011, told an anecdote on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live about how she used to mime the other actors’ lines as they were reciting them.

“You laugh but this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” Watson said. “I would ruin takes! First [the directors] would be like, ‘Cut! Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines.’ And I’d be like, ‘Ooh! I’m so sorry! So sorry! Oh, I feel so bad!'”

“I couldn’t help myself, it was like, I was such a loser,” she added. “I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it.”

Meanwhile, Watson recently hit back at critics over her topless photo shoot in Vanity Fair.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with, it’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality,” she told Channel 4 News. “I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it, it’s quite confusing. I’m always just quietly stunned.”

Watson is currently promoting the forthcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, which hits cinemas on March 17. Disney’s second take on Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s famous fairy tale – following the 1991 animated version – will see Watson star as Belle.