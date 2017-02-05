Watch the extended Super Bowl trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

The film features Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock

A new extended trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight has been shared online.

Paramount Pictures will air the advert during the Super Bowl tonight (February 5), following sharing a 30-second version earlier this week.

Michael Bay has returned to direct the movie, which is the fifth in the Transformers franchise. According to the official synopsis, the film will shatter “the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero.”

It also confirms Mark Wahlberg will return to play Cade Yeager, Sir Anthony Hopkins will take on the role of an English Lord and Laura Haddock will be an Oxford professor.

The Last Knight will be released on June 23. Watch the extended trailer below, via Movieweb.