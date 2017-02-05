Watch the extended Super Bowl trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

The film features Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock
A new extended trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight has been shared online.
Paramount Pictures will air the advert during the Super Bowl tonight (February 5), following sharing a 30-second version earlier this week.
Michael Bay has returned to direct the movie, which is the fifth in the Transformers franchise. According to the official synopsis, the film will shatter “the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero.”
It also confirms Mark Wahlberg will return to play Cade Yeager, Sir Anthony Hopkins will take on the role of an English Lord and Laura Haddock will be an Oxford professor.
The Last Knight will be released on June 23. Watch the extended trailer below, via Movieweb.
Last year, outrage was sparked after the filmmakers transformed Blenheim Palace into a Nazi base. The Last Knight was partially shot on the grounds of the Oxfordshire country house, which was the birthplace and residence of former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.The filmmakers reportedly used the Palace as the setting for a Nazi base in the new film. Sources say that extras dressed as SS troopers have been spotted on set, while it is believed that Blenheim will actually serve as Adolf Hitler’s headquarters in the film.
Tony Hayes of Veterans Association UK said that people who lived through the Second World War would be “appalled by this”.
Director Bay later spoke about the controversy, telling BBC News that Churchill will actually be featured in the film as “a hero”.
“When you see the movie you’ll understand,” Bay said. “I, probably more than any director in the world, have shot more veterans and more active military men and women in my movies. I would do nothing to disrespect veterans.”