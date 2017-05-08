Watch final trailer for ‘Wonder Woman’

Superhero movie starring Gal Gadot opens in cinemas on June 2

A “final” trailer has been released for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie.

Gal Gadot’s debut as the iconic comic book character in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice was widely praised. Alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the film’s cast also includes Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Ewan Bremner and former The Office actress Lucy Davis.

Monster‘s Patty Jenkins is directing after Breaking Bad director Michelle MacLaren dropped out in April 2015. The film is set for release on June 2.

The Wonder Woman movie has been in the works for close to two decades, with several stops and starts over the years. At one point, Joss Whedon was attached to direct.

The actress has previously teased that her standalone Wonder Woman movie will be “pretty dark”.

Wonder Woman, a warrior princess of the Amazons, made her DC Comics debut in 1941 and was famously played by Lynda Carter, a former Miss World USA, in a popular US TV series that ran from 1975 to 1979. An unseen pilot for a TV reboot was shot in 2011 but NBC decided not to order a full series.

Gal Gadot will also play Wonder Woman in this year’s Justice League movie, which hits cinemas on November 17.