Watch the first full length trailer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

This looks epic...

The first full trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther has been released, and it wastes no time in giving audiences a tantalising glimpse at the mythical kingdom of Wakanda.

After making his debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman returns for his first solo outing as the titular hero who heads home to become the king of Wakanda after the death of his father.

But after taking the throne, he faces an immediate threat from Michael B Jordan’s villainous Eric Kilmonger, who appears hell-bent on taking his crown.

Now, the action packed trailer has teased one almighty dust-up between the pair, with brief snippets of the incendiary fight scenes that we’ve come to expect from the MCU.

Forest Whittaker, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o also make their debuts in the trailer, alongside returning appearances from Martin Freeman as government agent Everett Ross, and Andy Serkis as shadowy villain Ulysses Klaue.

You can watch the trailer below.

The film is set for release next February and will be the final offering from the MCU before the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War on April 25.

Last week, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also made headlines when he accidentally livestreamed the first ten minutes of Thor: Ragnarok ahead of the film’s release on October 27.

Words by William Metcalfe.