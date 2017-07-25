Watch Gal Gadot comfort a crying ‘Wonder Woman’ fan at Comic-Con

The little girl was so excited to meet the actor she started crying

The moment Gal Gadot comforted a crying Wonder Woman fan has been captured on camera.

The actor was taking part in an autograph signing at the San Diego Comic-Con last week when the incident happened.

A young girl approached Gadot at the signing table and started to cry. In the video, the actor can be seen holding her hand and talking to her gently. At one point she asks: “Where’s that smile?”

The camera pans to Ben Affleck, who was also taking part in the Justice League autograph session. He points at the kid and says: “Sweet kid.”

The fan is the author Christine Keller’s daughter, and she commented on the interaction on Twitter later. “She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up,” she wrote. “Gal was so sweet to her. Memories of a lifetime!”

Keller also added on Facebook: “These characters matter and can have a huge influence on young people. What a great role model and genuine, nice person. My daughter will always remember this moment for the rest of her life. Thank you, Gal Gadot!”