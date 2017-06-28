Watch Gerard Butler’s moving tribute to late ‘Dragon Tattoo’ actor Michael Nyqvist

The two actors worked together on forthcoming action thriller 'Hunter Killer'.

Gerard Butler has paid tribute to his co-star Michael Nyqvist, who has passed away following a year-long battle with lung cancer.

The Swedish actor, best known for his roles in the original Girl With The Dragon Tattoo film trilogy, will now appear posthumously alongside Butler in their forthcoming action thriller Hunter Killer.

“I’m rarely compelled to do this, but Michael Nyqvist, Swedish actor, you probably know him from The Girl With Whe Dragon Tattoo, who I made a movie with last year called Hunter Killer, it hasn’t come out yet… I just found out that he passed today,” Butler says in the clip.

“It feels important to send my condolences because of all the movies I’ve made, he was right up there,” Butler continues. “He’s one of my favourites, if not my favourite, in terms of somebody who just had such incredible talent and childlike qualities and playfulness. But more than anything, just incredible humility and warmth and this cheeky kind of glint in his eyes.”

“It breaks my heart,” Butler then says of Nyqvist’s death. Watch the tribute video below.

Michael Nyqvist passed away yesterday (June 27) following a battle with lung cancer. He was 56 years old.

“On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer,” his representative said in a press statement.

“Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Stockholm-born Nyqvist worked prolifically in Swedish film and TV for around 20 years before he became well-known internationally for playing journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the original Swedish adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s ‘Millennium trilogy’ of novels. The three films all came out in 2009.

He later appeared opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick and alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. He will appear posthumously in three films set for release later this year and in 2018, including his Gerard Butler collaboration, Hunter Killer.

Nyqvist is survived by his wife, Catharina, and their two children.