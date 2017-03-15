Watch Gru meet his twin brother Dru in the new ‘Despicable Me 3’ trailer

The threequel starring Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig will arrive in UK cinemas this summer.

A new trailer for Despicable Me 3 has been released by Universal Pictures.

The teaser introduces Dru, the richer and more glamorous twin brother of Gru, who is also voiced by Steve Carell. The Minions also feature heavily too, of course.

Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park and the voice of Eric Cartman and Stan Marsh, provides the voice of the threequel’s main villain, a former child star called Balthazar Bratt who is “driven to supervillainy as a result of the abrupt cancellation of his TV series when he hit puberty”.

Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig returns as Gru’s wife Lucy, while the voice cast also includes Steve Coogan, Julie Andrews, Jenny Slate and Miranda Cosgrove. Despicable Me 3 will open in US cinemas on June 30. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed, though the sequel is expected during the summer.

Watch the new trailer below.

The first trailer for Despicable Me 3 was released in December.

Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 were huge box office hits in 2010 and 2013, but both were eclipsed by 2015’s spin-off film Minions, which grossed over $1.159 billion (£820 million) worldwide to become the 11th highest-grossing film of all time.

Minions also overtook Toy Story 3 to become the second highest-grossing animated movie of all time.