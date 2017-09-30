Watch Harrison Ford forget Ryan Gosling’s name

The two actors star in 'Blade Runner 2049' together

Harrison Ford appeared to forget Ryan Gosling‘s name as the pair took part in a recent interview.

The two Hollywood actors appear in the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049 together and visited the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show last night (September 29) to discuss the movie.

Ford explained how he had gotten involved in the film, explaining that he suggested Gosling would be a good fit for the role of Officer K. “I thought it was awesome,” he said. “I thought it was great and, as I read it, I read about the character that… Ryan. Ryan?”

“It’s Ryan,” confirmed Gosling. “With great enthusiasm, I called up the producers and said, ‘I can’t wait to hear blah blah blah,'” Ford continued. “‘And what a great part – why don’t we see if we can get…”

“Ryan,” Gosling confirmed again. “Ryan Gosling,” replied Ford. “Did you say Brosling?” asked his co-star to much laughter in the studio.

Watch the moment above, via CBS8.com.

The first reactions to Blade Runner 2049 arrived earlier this week, with critics calling the sequel “stunning” and “Oscar-worthy”.

The much-anticipated movie sequel sees Gosling and Ford joined by a cast that includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis and Ana de Armas. The film will be released in cinemas in October 6.

Following press screenings of the film, the first reactions to the film have emerged on Twitter. Arts critic Barry Hertz has called the film “a miracle of a movie”, stating that director “Denis Villeneuve cements status as the industry’s top big-budget director.”