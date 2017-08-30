Watch an intense new clip from new Jennifer Lawrence thriller ‘Mother!’

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky and also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Javier Bardem and Ed Harris

A new clip from Mother!, the new psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, has been shared online.

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky and will also feature Michelle Pfeiffer, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and more.

The director is keeping plotline details to a minimum, but IMDB lists the synopsis as “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.”

In the new clip, Lawrence is faced by an intense Pfeiffer talking to her about motherhood. “Oh, you do want them,” Pfeiffer ominously whispers while moving closer to her co-star as the clip ends.

Watch it below, via Uproxx.

Speaking to Vulture, Aronofsky compared the movie to Black Swan and described Mother! as “a cruise missile shooting into a wall.”

He continued: “I want audiences to be prepared for that and prepped that it’s a very intense ride. Knowing that there’s some terrifying secret at the core of this thing, that the film’s going to go there, and you should only come if you’re ready to get on that roller coaster.”

Mother! is due to be released into cinemas on September 15.