Watch Jake Gyllenhaal show off his impressive singing voice in new rehearsal video

He's currently rehearsing for a Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical 'Sunday In The Park With George'.

Jake Gyllenhaal has shown off his impressive singing voice in a new rehearsal video posted on Facebook.

The actor is currently rehearsing for his lead role in a Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical Sunday In The Park With George.

It opens at New York City’s Hudson Theater on February 23 and runs until April 23. The video, which was shot by Beasts Of No Nations director Cary Fukunaga, shows Gyllenhaal wandering around the venue while singing one of the musical’s most popular songs, ‘Finishing The Hat’.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Gyllenhaal wrote: “This is what happens when Riva Marker (the badass president of NineStories) and I invite #CaryJojiFukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical. Check out this video we made! #SundayintheParkWithGeorge.”

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal will be seen on screen again in forthcoming sci-fi film Life, which co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson and opens in UK cinemas on May 26.

The film follows a multi-national crew on board the International Space Station who capture a space probe from Mars containing the first ever sample of extraterrestrial life. However, the studying of the sample proves disastrous for the crew, who become trapped on board the station after the organism rapidly gains intelligence. Watch the trailer here.