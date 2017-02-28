Watch James Corden sing about Oscars Best Picture mistake while dressed as Emma Stone

Corden parodies the audition scene from 'La La Land'

James Corden recaps the Oscars Best Picture winner mix-up while parodying La La Land in a new comedy skit.

During his Late Late Show last night (February 27), Corden dressed up as Emma Stone and parodied the audition scene from La La Land, singing: “Here’s to the ones that lose/ God I need so much booze!”. Watch below.

The Oscars incident saw La La Land mistakenly named as Best Picture, with the cast and crew taking to the stage to accept the award – only to be informed that Moonlight had in fact won, just a matter of minutes late – much to the shock of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Presenters Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway were apparently given the wrong envelope.

Stone later responded, calling the farce ‘a strange happening for Oscar history’ – but also claiming that she had her envelope in her hand for the rest of the evening.

Watch host Jimmy Kimmel talk about his side of the events, describing it as “the weirdest TV finale since Lost“. He added: “In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus”.

The Oscars have also issued an official response to the mistake – fully apologising and blaming auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers for the incident.