Watch Jared Leto star in new ‘Blade Runner 2049’ prequel

Here's what happened next...

A new Blade Runner short film has been released to bridge the gap between the original iconic sci-fi film and the upcoming sequel.

The brief prequel is titled Nexus: 2036 and acts as a brief introduction to Jared Leto’s character.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Leto’s character is seen attempting to create replicants known as ‘Nexus 9’ as he attempts to repeal a ban on the humanoid creations.

The short film was directed by Ridley Scott’s son Luke, and retains the dystopian spirit of the original film, right until a monstrous ending that acts as the perfect set up for the sequel – which is set to hit cinemas in October.

In the film, Leto plays replicant creator Niander Wallace – a role that was originally envisaged for David Bowie before the music icon passed away in January 2016.

In a recent interview, director Dennis Villenueve revealed that Bowie had been his first choice to play Wallace, but he instead cast Leto in the role after seeking out actors with similar rock star backgrounds to Bowie.

Describing the casting process, Villeneuve said: ‘Our first thought [for the character] had been David Bowie, who had influenced Blade Runner in many ways.

‘When we learned the sad news, we looked around for someone like that.’