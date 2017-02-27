Watch Jimmy Kimmel tweet at Donald Trump during Oscars ceremony

Host was 'starting to get worried about him'

Jimmy Kimmel took time out during hosting the Oscars ceremony to tweet at Donald Trump.

“We’re more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us once,” the host said of the Twitter-happy President. “I’m starting to get worried about him.”

Kimmel then went on to tweet at Trump live from the ceremony. “Hey… u up?”, he tweeted, then adding: “#Merylsayshi”

At the start of the show, Kimmel poked fun at Trump during his opening speech.

“I want to say thank you to President Trump,” Kimmel said. “Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?”

He went on to add: “Some of you will make speeches that the President will tweet about at 5am”.

Kimmel also mocked that Hollywood doesn’t discriminate against people because of where they are from but instead on their “age and weight”.

He also led a “totally undeserved” round of applause for the “overrated” Meryl Streep, a reference to tweets Trump directed at the actress during the Golden Globes.

The 2017 Oscars ended in chaos as the wrong film was announced as the winner of Best Picture.

Moonlight actually won Best Picture on the night, but La La Land was initially, mistakenly announced as the winner.

The 89th Academy Awards were held at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 26).

La La Land won six awards on the night. Best Production Design was La La Land‘s first award of the evening, it later won Best Score, Best Original Song and Best Cinematography. It also triumphed in some of the major categories: La La Land director Damien Chazelle became the youngest filmmaker to win Best Director, while Emma Stone won Best Actress.

Mahershala Ali won the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actor for his part in Moonlight. Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences. Meanwhile, Manchester By The Sea won Best Original Screenplay, while the film’s Casey Affleck picked up Best Actor.

Elsewhere, Suicide Squad won Best Make-Up, with the award dedicated to “all the immigrants”. Fantastic Beasts picked up Best Costume. OJ: Made In America won Best Documentary Feature. Best Sound Editing was won by Arrival, while Best Sound Mixing went to Hacksaw Ridge. Hacksaw Ridge also picked up Best Film Editing. Best Animated Short Film was won by Piper. Zootopia won Best Animated Feature Film. The Jungle Book won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The White Helmet won Best Documentary Short Subject.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi didn’t attend to pick up the Best Foreign Film award which he won for his movie The Saleman but in a sent message hit out at Trump’s “inhumane” Muslim ban.

See the full winners list below:

Best Picture: Moonlight

Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Animated Feature: Zootopia

Cinematography: La La Land

Costume Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Direction: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America

Documentary Short: The White Helmets

Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge

Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad

Score: La La Land

Song: City of Stars from La La Land

Production Design: La La Land

Animated Short: Piper

Live Action Short: Sing

Sound Editing: Arrival

Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge

Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight

Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea