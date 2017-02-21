Watch Jude Law in the epic trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’

Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Eric Bana and David Beckham all appear in Ritchie's adventure epic too.

A new trailer for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword has been released.

The adventure epic’s cast is led by Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur, Jude Law as Vortigern and Djimon Hounsou as Sir Bedivere.

Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Aidan Gillen, Eric Bana and Mikael Persbrandt all appear too, while David Beckham has a small supporting role as a grumpy and apparently grotesque-looking knight.

Speaking about his role in the film last year, Beckham told The Times: “I had a lot of make-up on. I could hear people saying, ‘It looks like him, but it’s not him.’ It was nerve-racking delivering the lines, but it actually went really well. I enjoyed it massively.”

To accompany the new trailer, Warner Bros. has shared an official synopsis for the film. It teases: “When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.”

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword is set for release on May 12 of this year. It is Ritchie’s first film since The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which performed disappointingly at the box office when it opened in 2015.